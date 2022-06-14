Charlie Sheen’s Daughter, Sami, Is Now On OnlyFans

18-year-old Sami Sheen, daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is living out every parent’s worst nightmare – by creating an OnlyFans account.

Sami announced the news via her Instagram account on Monday.

“Click the link in my bio if you want to see more,” said Sami alongside a bikini pic.

That bio includes links to the teen’s new OnlyFans account, along with her other social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sami sheen (@samisheen)

Charlie Sheen had a to-be-expected reaction to the news, telling US Weekly: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother.”

He continued: “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Yikes.

Sami turned 18 in March and has recently moved back in with her mom, Richards. She’s had contentious relationships with both parents and though neither agrees with her decision, they remain as supportive as possible.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Richards told Page Six on Monday. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

A subscription to Sami’s OnlyFans account will cost you about the same as a gallon of gas – $19.99 per month.

Within the page’s description, Sami urges users to “subscribe to see exclusive content.” She goes on to write that she plans to upload new content 2-3 times per week, her messages are open and to look out for holiday sales.

In response to her her IG post announcing her OnlyFans account, mom Denise replied: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you ❤️.”

Chances are this wasn’t the Father’s Day gift Charlie Sheen was expecting.

