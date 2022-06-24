Denise Richards Follows Daughter Sami Sheen To OnlyFans

Denise Richards smelled tiger’s blood in the water and decided to jump in. The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, Richards, follows the lead of the former couple’s daughter, Sami, by joining the often steamy subscribed-based site OnlyFans.

The 51-year-old Richards announced the move in her Instagram story on Thursday along with a video of herself walking the beach and coincidentally, dipping her toes in the water. “Ready…here we go.” She included an OnlyFans hashtag and mentioned that could find a link to her OnlyFans account within her IG profile.

Hours later she followed her video message with a photo stating “I personally will answer all of your messages (on OnlyFans).”

Richards’ move to OnlyFans comes just a week after daughter Sami took the same plunge. At the time, Richards seemed less than thrilled with her decision, yet remained supportive. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Richards told Page Six.. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sheen, who was married to Richards and is the father of Sami, was less accepting and seemed to blame Richards for Sami’s apparent choice to bare it all for $19.99 each month.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Sheen told US Weekly.

He continued: “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sorry Charlie.

Now Richards is seemingly set to bare it all for $25 per month. She posted four times on her first day and shared a message that states, in part: “It may take me a couple of days to really grasp using this platform and answering all my messages but I will get back to each of you! I will also be taking photos to share on the wall for free with some PPVs over the next couple of days. It is ONLY ME on here, so , I’d love some suggestions!”

