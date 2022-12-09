Dave Clawson Embraces That Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Could Make More Money Elsewhere, If He Stays In College

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has taken a different approach when it comes to the future of quarterback Sam Hartman in regard to the NFL and NIL. After breaking numerous records for the Deamon Deacons, Hartman will certainly have his shot at the NFL. But Clawson understands other colleges might come calling first.

There is certainly a market for quarterbacks in the portal, with multiple power-five schools looking for a star passer to lead them to a national championship. What we have seen over the past few days in the transfer portal is astonishing to some, but for Sam Hartman, offers to play at other schools will most likely be coming.

Sam Hartman Has A Choice To Make About His Future

Sam Hartman is currently tied with former Clemson quarterback Tahj Boyd for the all-time passing touchdown record in the ACC. He will get the chance to break the record of 107 TDs against Missouri in the upcoming Gasparilla Bowl.

The record will most certainly be broken against the Tigers. His accolades continue to grow with him already owning the touchdown and passing yards record at Wake Forest. Now, the record-breaking quarterback will have his options open in regard to the future. Will Hartman stick around for another year of college football or head for the NFL?

Quarterback Sam Hartman #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

If he does decide to stay in the college ranks, Dave Clawson isn’t oblivious to the financial offers Hartman could receive from other schools. Sam Hartman will have 1 year of eligibility remaining after the bowl game.

“But the way this name, image and likeness market is working. In some cases with guys with eligibility left, they might have an opportunity to make more money by going to another school for a year then by going to the NFL,” Clawson noted about Hartman. “In that case, we couldn’t fault them. Whatever decision Sam makes, we support him. I think right now his intention is to go to the NFL. But when the bowl game is over, if there is some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how could we fault him for that. It’s a good problem to have. He’s going to have many good options.”

It’s also astonishing to think that just four months ago, Hartman didn’t know if he’d be playing this season, due to a blood clot.

Dave Clawson Speaking The Truth About NIL And Hartman

Some coaches would try to dodge the question about a player having better options somewhere else, but not Clawson. In this time of NIL and collectives, the money being discussed behind closed doors for a star quarterback would shock some. But, there are numerous teams that could use Hartman to be the last remaining piece for a playoff run.

If Hartman decides that it would be in his best interest to try and win a national championship, while also cashing in on NIL, nobody will blame him. As you can see from his head coach’s remarks, he has the blessing to look around, without burning any bridges. Simply put, the money might be good enough to play one more season of college ball. Certain NFL mock drafts have him going anywhere from the fourth round to UDFA, so we’ll see what advice he gets from the people around him.

But during the times of transfer portal moves and NIL money being thrown around, it’s refreshing to hear a college coach call it like he sees it. We’re in a new era of college football and Dave Clawson isn’t running from the truth.