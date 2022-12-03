Sam Hartman is one of the best stories in college football this season, though it took an odd twist on Friday. The Wake Forest quarterback has very interesting plans for one of his old body parts.

Hartman, who missed the first week of his fifth-year with the Demon Deacons, was diagnosed with a blood clot prior to the season. As a result, his redshirt junior year was in jeopardy.

The diagnosis came in August and, fortunately, he responded to treatment even better than expected.

Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein. This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation. After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein. — Sam Hartman’s surgeon Julie Freischlag

Hartman was able to return for Week 2 against Vanderbilt and led Wake to a 6-5 record in his time as the starting quarterback. In that time, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback completed 63% of his passes for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns.

And he did so without one of his ribs.

Hartman confirmed that as part of his two preseason procedures, he had to have one of his ribs removed. But he still has the rib in his possession.

Apparently, it’s in his refrigerator.

Hartman told reporters on Friday that he plans to turn his removed rib into a necklace.

It did not seem like he was joking, though he could have been.

Hartman, who will turn pro after this season, wants to take a rib bone that was once in his body and wear it around his neck. Savage. Mostly strange, but also savage.

Maybe that’s how Hartman will pull up to the NFL Draft green room in April? With his own rib hanging from his neck?