Star College QB Out Indefinitely With Unknown Medical Condition

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is struggling with an unknown medical condition, and he’s stepping away from football.

The program announced Wednesday that Hartman underwent medical testing following a Tuesday workout, and an unknown condition was identified.

Now, he’s out for an unknown amount of time.

“Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football related condition. The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam’s privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate,” the Demon Deacons announced.

Head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement following the news, “Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach. As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

Hartman added, “Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process. I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.

This obviously sounds like a serious situation, and whatever is happening with Hartman, the program and the young QB are treating it with an incredibly high level of attention and detail.

Hartman is one of the best college football players in America, and we can only hope he beats whatever he’s battling as quickly as possible.

Make sure to check back for any updates as we might have them. We’re all pulling for Hartman to make a speedy recovery and return.