Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ready To Return Following Blood Clot Surgery

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play this Saturday — his return to football comes a month after undergoing surgery on a blood clot in his subclavian vein.

Hartman was announced as indefinitely out by the team on Aug. 11, as relayed by CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson, but now prepares to suit up on Sept. 10.

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us,” Hartman said regarding his rehab. “There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am really just excited to get back on the field with my teammates.”

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson voiced his support for the recovered QB, who’s been medically cleared to start on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

“As I said from the beginning, Sam Hartman’s return to the field would be left up to our medical professionals,” Clawson said.

“As a two-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam attacked this rehabilitation process,” Clawson added, “and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month.”

Dr. Julie A. Fresichlag, CEO at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, commented on Hartman’s clot condition, which is commonly known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome.

“Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein. This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis,” she shared.

“We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation. After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein.

“On Friday, we did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great. The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great. Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.”

