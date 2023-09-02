Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday In A String Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Happy birthday Salma Hayek.

The actress turned 57 today and decided to celebrate her big day with a fresh reminder that she has plenty left on her fastball. Not that the reminder was necessary. The entire summer has served as a reminder that she has plenty left in her tank.

Any excuse to put on a bikini has been met by Hayek this summer with open arms and an unstoppable bikini body. She jumped on National Bikini Day like an Instagram model half her age.

Salma Hayek Pinault attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She then dropped an award worthy bikini video and chased sunsets. So it only makes sense that she would spend her birthday rocking a string bikini.

She had a teaser lined up earlier in the week for things to come. The teaser let the picture she shared do all of the talking as she didn’t even bother putting a caption on the bikini top and long dress combo.

On Saturday Hayek could have done the same thing. But she didn’t want the string bikini look do all the talking for her on her birthday. She wanted to impart some wisdom on her more than 26 million followers.

She said in the caption, “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!”

“My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!”

Salma Hayek’s Run In A Bikini Isn’t Ending With Her Birthday

You tell me looking at those pictures when she’s going to lose a step. I can confidently say that Salma Hayek hasn’t lost a step and isn’t losing a step at 57.

Will she finally start slowing down when she hits 60? Is 65 the magic number? Is there another 10 years of bikini content coming our way?

Unfortunately, one day Hayek will lose a step. But that day isn’t today nor is it anytime soon. So there’s really no need to try to predict when the end will arrive.

All we can do right now is enjoy what seems like an endless run of bikini content from one of the best in the business.