Salma Hayek Chases Sunsets In Mexico

God bless Salma Hayek.

The actress, who turns 57(!) on September 2 is in Mexico this week where she’s mounting horses and chasing sunsets as her huge summer of content just keeps rolling along. When you stop and think about what we’re seeing out of Hayek at this stage of life, this is like watching Shohei Ohtani put together a MVP and Cy Young season.

It’s something you’ve never seen in your lifetime. Never before in the history of the Internet have we seen a celebrity at this age dominate the content game like Salma. Sure, Elizabeth Hurley has had some Content Player of the Month awards here and there, but we’re talking an Ohtani level of dominance out of Hayek.

From suckin’ down bottles of beer in her bikini, to the indoor pool video that still has me shook as a Big J Blogger who’s rarely shook via the content game, to the sauna content series, to the sunset photo in April where she’s rising out of the water in her yellow bikini, this will go down in the Internet record books as historic.

This is the one all future 56-year-old celebs will be graded on. Were they able to rise above the content dumped out by Hayek? Will the body hold up like Hayek’s ageless frame?

While I’m sitting here listening to Yacht Rock and blogging about Hayek horsing around on a Mexican beach, I’m reminded that summer isn’t over. Yes, suburban moms have filed their first-day-of-school Facebook photo reports and order has been restored across the United States, but we can’t just give up on enjoying every last drop of summer.

Did Salma Hayek give up on life when she turned 50? 55?

Did Salma Hayek listen to the haters (the Hollywood losers) who claim you have to turn to yoga and save the forest content at 45 so you’ll be cool at elite parties? Hell no she didn’t.

She got her ass out there and enjoyed every last drop of summer, of life.

And she’s not finished. There are more sunsets to chase. More bikini photos to post. More life to live.

Thank you to Salma and all those who refuse to give up on summer and the content game.