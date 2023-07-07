Salma Hayek’s New Pool Instagram Video Deserves An Academy Award

Videos by OutKick

Thank you for your service this week, Salma Hayek.

The 56-year-old flamethrower was at it again Friday afternoon with a follow-up pool video to celebrate crossing the 25 million Instagram follower count (honestly, I had no idea she’d racked up such a number).

This video comes just two days after Salma dumped out one of the most incredible National Bikini Day photos ever dumped out in the history of the made-up holiday. Now we get the video from the photoshoot and it’s worth watching at least 10-20 times. Make sure you save this one.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏 Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support,” Hayek wrote so eloquently to her fans on IG.

For those who refuse to play an Instagram video because Mark Zuckerberg might steal your credit score or your identity, let me give you a play-by-play.

The video starts with Salma diving head first off the top step of the indoor pool That leads to a slow-mo of Salma gracefully swimming to the surface like a captive dolphin about to entertain suburban moms for Facebook content they can post so people know they had a killer summer vacation. Salma surfaces and does a twirl like she’s an ice skater She’s smiling More smiling Salma swaying from side to side Smiling Moving her hands through the water The video pivots to Salma laying against a pool jet. She’s smiling. Her head is back like she just hit a six-team parlay on an NFL Sunday. Now she’s doing side leg raises — yes, still in a bikini and in the pool And we’re back to Salma swirling water into her chest creating a jacuzzi effect Smiling Salma moves to the side of the pool. She’s resting her head on her arms. Fade to black

We are talking one of the best Instagram videos ever created and the numbers tell the story here. It has 310k LIKES in the first 30 minutes.

Go ahead. Give her an ESPY, an OSCAR, An EMMY, a Presidential Freedom Award.

Something.