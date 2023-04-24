Salma Hayek Announces She’s Joining Elizabeth Hurley’s Bikini Season Movement

Videos by OutKick

Leave it to the legends to teach the Instagram models a thing or two about bikini season.

In a dramatic announcement Monday morning, Salma Hayek, 56, lifted out of the ocean and officially announced she’s joining forces with Elizabeth Hurley, who announced two weeks ago that it was officially offcially bikini season.

“Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean 🌊,” Hayek told her fans.

YES!!!! SAME!!!!!

And just like that, the Summer of 2023 is here. The calendar might say it’s still April, but once the twin powers of Hayek and Hurley, 57, announce it’s summer, it’s summer.

It’s game on, Instagram pretenders.

What’s interesting about Hayek and Hurley is that these two really love the seasons. You won’t see either of them just dumping out some algorithm-rigging bikini shot just to get int he good graces of the IG traffic bots. Hayek hasn’t appeared in an IG bikini photo since her 56th birthday back in September.

Meanwhile, Hurley will pick her spots like when she’s either trying to sell some bikini she designed, when she’s promoting a Hallmark Christmas movie she made or when she’s declaring it’s “Bikini Season 2023.”

Let’s face it, we’re incredibly lucky to still have these content A-listers killing it in their mid-50s.

So many of their peers have packed it in and have become yoga instructors or climate activists who are saving the world one kale smoothie at a time (hey weirdos, plants have emotions…and they cry).

Elizabeth Hurley turns 58 on June 10!

If you’re pumping chia seeds into a blender and thinking life is over at 33 or 34 when most Instagram models call it a career, I want you to stop and look at what Salma and Liz Hurley are pulling off here.

Life isn’t over. Bikini Season 2023 doesn’t need to be replaced with you calling on your town to impliment No Mow May.

Take notes ladies.

“I feel this,” 46-year-old actress Kerry Washington wrote on Hayek’s latest offering.

Damn right you do.

Less saving the world, ladies. More living life. Let’s get to it. You can dump out bikini content and save the world here and there. Let’s find balance.