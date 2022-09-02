Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 56th Birthday In The Tropics

Take the rest of the day off, Instagram models.

Latin lover Salma Hayek turned 56 Friday and decided to burn down the social media app with a red bikini video where the actress put the D-list Instagram pretenders on notice that this is her turf and she’s not about to relent an inch of it to some Kardashian clone with access to thousands of filters and plastic surgery.

Today is about Salma. It’s about being 56 and looking 30.

“Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” Salma wrote on Instagram, presumably from the boat where she was celebrating this milestone birthday. What makes 56 a milestone? They’re all milestones on Instagram over 50 when you can get in a bikini and rack up nearly three million views in three hours.

The only 50-plus actresses that can move the needle like that are Halle Berry and Elizabeth Hurley. It’s an exclusive group.

According to reports, Hayek has been spending time in Italy with her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter. Part of their trip included Hayek filming a part for a movie directed by Angelina Jolie. There’s also talk of Hayek appearing in a new season of “Black Mirror” on Netflix.

Not only is she dominating Instagram, she’s getting work.

Take notes, Instagram ladies closing in on 40 who think their lives are over. You just need great Latin genes and metabolism that refuses to slow down. Good luck.