Saints Sinking Like A Chinese Balloon As They Hire Cleveland Browns Reject DC Joe Woods

The New Orleans Saints continue to plummet like the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force off the South Carolina coast on Saturday.

The Saints hired Joe Woods, the fired Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, on Monday, according to ESPN. Woods’ defense finished 25th in the NFL against the run in 2022 with 135 yards allowed a game in a 7-10 season. He did have top five passing defenses the last two years, but the Browns let him go shortly after the season. Woods coordinated Cleveland’s defenses from 2020-22.

Woods replaces the rising defensive mind of Ryan Nielsen, who left the Saints after the 2022 season to become the rival and hated Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator. The Saints finished 7-10 in coach Dennis Allen’s first season in 2022. The Falcons also finished 7-10 last season for their fifth straight losing season. Allen will remain in charge of the defense with Woods on board.

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton (left) looks at a play with then-defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in the 2016 season. Allen replaced Payton following the 2021 season after Payton retired for a year before becoming Denver’s coach last week. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Newly hired Denver coach Sean Payton “retired” for a year after his fifth straight winning season in an injury-plagued 2021 at 9-8. He won four NFC South titles from 2017-20 with records of 11-5, 13-3, 13-3 and 12-4 with four playoff appearances. The Saints advanced in the playoffs in three of those years and were about to reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season before the worst postseason no-call in NFL history.

Saints Struggling To Recover From Sean Payton’s Departure

Nielsen coached the Saints’ defensive line under Payton from 2017-20. He became assistant head coach in addition to defensive line coach for the 2021 season after then-LSU coach Ed Orgeron offered him the Tigers’ defensive coordinator post.

Allen promoted Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 season while Allen still ran the defense. Allen served as Payton’s defensive coordinator from 2016-21. The Saints finished No. 5 in the NFL in total defense in 2022 with 314 yards allowed a game. The Browns finished No. 14 with 331 yards allowed a game last season.

Woods, 52, coached defensive backs at Oakland in 2014 when Allen was fired as head coach after an 0-4 start. Allen finished 8-28 as the Raiders coach from 2012-14. Woods coached defensive backs for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-13 and at Denver in 2015 and ’16. He was Denver’s defensive coordinator in 2017 and ’18 and coached San Francisco’s secondary in 2019.