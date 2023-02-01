Broncos Reportedly Paying Sean Payton A King’s Ransom

Videos by OutKick

The Denver Broncos are reportedly handing Sean Payton a bank vault to coach the franchise.

Payton has been tapped by the Broncos to lead the franchise as the team’s new head coach, according to multiple Tuesday reports. As of Wednesday, there’s been zero official confirmation.

Sean Payton reportedly gets a massive deal from the Broncos. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It was always known Sean Payton wouldn’t come cheap, and according to local Colorado outlet 9News, Denver is paying the former Saints head coach “somewhere between $17 million and $20 million a year.” The deal is believed to be for five years.

That means Payton will reportedly earn at least $85 million and up to $100 million over the next half decade.

Sean Payton is getting a fresh start.

After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton has reportedly agreed to terms with the Broncos, and that means he’s getting his second head coaching shot in the NFL.

He won a Super Bowl with the Saints, but his first task with the Broncos will be ironing out Russell Wilson’s issues.

Wilson went from being a dominant NFL QB to being a shell of his former self in the span of just a single season.

Sean Payton reportedly earning at least $17 million annually in Denver. He’s reportedly been tapped to take over the team. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

If the face of the franchise can’t get back to his old ways, Denver is in big trouble. He’s on a massive contract, which means replacing him isn’t an option.

Priority one for Sean Payton is hands down fixing the horrific offense. The good news is he has a track record of great QB mentorship. Simply look at what he did in New Orleans with Drew Brees for proof of that fact.

For a reported price of at least $85 million, he’s definitely going to be earning plenty of cash to get the job done.

Denver Broncos reportedly hiring Sean Payton. His contract is reportedly huge. How much money is Payton earning? (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

A new era of football is underway in Denver, and that’s a reason for fans to be excited.