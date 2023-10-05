Sage Steele Shares Troubling Details Of Joe Biden’s Mental State During Interview, Claims He ‘Trailed Off’

Videos by OutKick

Sage Steele’s interview with President Joe Biden was less than stellar.

Steele interviewed the President in 2021 when she was with ESPN, but things weren’t ideal, the outspoken sports analyst claimed during an interview on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast.

“Honestly, I don’t like him. I think he’s a terrible president. However, forget that. The human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now with him, to me, is heartbreaking. And it’s inexcusable by the family when you knew during the election,” Steele said during her interview with Maher, according to Fox News.

Sage Steele pulls back the curtain on her interview with Joe Biden. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

One of the major issues from the interview was Biden’s mental state wasn’t sharp. In fact, he didn’t even know at first who he was speaking to. From Steele’s recollection, the President seemed a bit out of it.

“It was satellite, it wasn’t in person. We’re having a technical issue. And so I had to, like, BS. I had to chitchat waiting for us to start rolling. Well, what he started to do, of course he has someone next to him and they keep a black, like, curtain over the lens of the camera, so you can’t see him until the last second, but you can hear and we’re chitchatting… So I can hear him and he goes, ‘What is this for?’… And he’s, like, ‘Who am I talking to? Wait—what’s her name,'” Steele further explained.

From there, Biden “trailed off” during the interview with Steele after not even knowing who he was talking to.

Sage Steele speaks with Bill Maher about her interview with Joe Biden. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

“I was going, ‘Oh, my God!’ And then he said, ‘SportsCenter. ESPN.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, ok.’ And so I said, you know, what do you say? ‘Hi, Mr. President. Nice to meet you.’ And so I’m trying just to fill time. And he said, ‘You know, I used to play football’… And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness. And again, I can’t see him. You can see the curtain… He goes, ‘And I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that?’ And then I said, ‘Oh, so you were a receiver.’ And he started to explain it. And here’s the saddest thing — his voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes, “Uhh… never mind,'” the former ESPN star explained to Maher.

Sage Steele is certainly not the first person to raise questions about Joe Biden’s mental state. Anyone paying attention has seen a lot of questionable moments and gaffes.

Biden walked off the set of MSNBC for seemingly no reason at all, forgot how many states there are, asked where a deceased former lawmaker was, didn’t shake hands with the President of Brazil, tripped at the Air Force Academy and there are multiple other examples floating around.

Yet, despite the fact he’s had multiple issues with his memory and seemingly being sharp, Joe Biden is still running for President and the leading Democrat candidate for 2024. The man is 80 and only getting older. Will people be confident enough to re-elect him? We’ll find out in a little more than a year, but the gaffes almost certainly won’t stop.