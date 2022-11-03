Ryan Reynolds Is Interested In Owning An NHL Team

Actor Ryan Reynolds is a busy dude, but he’s looking at adding “NHL owner” to his résumé by potentially purchasing the Ottawa Senators.

Hey, the Senators are red and black. Deadpool is red and black.

Add to that the fact that Reynolds is Canadian and that sure sounds like a fit to me.

The Senators are hitting the market after the death of the team’s previous owner Eugene Melnyk. The late-owners daughters inherited the team and are exploring the possibility of selling the team.

According to Sportico, the Senators are valued at $655 million. That’s a pretty penny (a pretty Canadian penny) but it’s still a deal by NHL franchise standards, The Sens are the 27 most valuable of the NHL’s 32 franchises. That puts them ahead of the Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers, and Coyotes.

According to the People, a source close to Reynolds said that if the actor were to go through with the purchase, the team would remain in the Canadian capital.

This wouldn’t be Reynolds’ first foray into the world of team ownership. He and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham Football Club in 2020.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is the face of the franchise and a key piece in the team’s rebuild. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Senators Are In The Middle Of A Rebuild

If Reynolds does buy the team, he’ll be throwing his money behind a franchise in transition.

This iteration of the Ottawa Senators has been in the NHL since 1992. They made it to the Stanley Cup final in 2007 but lost to the Anaheim Ducks. They came within a goal of another trip to the Cup Finals but lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in double-overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Since then, it’s been a tough few years for the Senators. They’re now in the midst of a rebuild, but the pieces are coming together.

The team is 4-5 through 9 games this season.

They’ve got an exciting lead by younger players like captain Brady Tkachuk, forward Tim Stützle, and former Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat. The Sens also have veterans like Claude Giroux and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev.

One of the biggest question marks concerning the team — and by proxy any potential sale — is a new arena. Fortunately, the CBC reports that plans for a new barn are not final, but look to be headed in the right direction.

If Reynolds decides to bust out his checkbook, it would certainly boost the club’s profile both in Canada and internationally.

