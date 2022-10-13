T.J. Miller Clears The Air On Ryan Reynolds Beef, Gives Fans A Big Update

T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds appear to have made up.

The former “Silicon Valley” and “Deadpool” actor went viral for comments about not wanting to work with Reynold anymore.

“I love him as a comedian, but after he got super, super famous from the first ‘Deadpool,’ then he, yeah, things kind of changed. I mean would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller explained to Adam Carolla.

The comments kicked off a massive firestorm online, but Miller and his former co-star have now cleared the air.

“He emailed me the next day. And it was a misunderstanding, and I emailed him back and it’s now fine … It was very cool for him to say, ‘I just heard you were upset about this,’ and I said, ‘I’m not,’ and we hashed it out quickly,” Miller revealed during a recent interview with Jim Norton.

Reynolds’ former co-star also noted he should have done a better job of thinking about what the “repercussions” could be from his comments.

To be fair, in the interview with Carolla, Miller definitely did note that he thinks Ryan Reynolds is hilarious and a hell of a star.

Of course, that wasn’t the focus because his comments about not wanting to work with him were far more interesting.

T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds address any potential problems. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Now, it appears the two have ironed out whatever differences they might have had. Will they work together again down the road? It sounds like they’re definitely on a better path.