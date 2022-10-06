Deadpool’s TJ Miller Says He Won’t Work With Ryan Reynolds Again

Ryan Reynolds recently announced that Deadpool 3 is on the way. But while the third Deadpool film adds Hugh Jackman to the cast as Wolverine, don’t expect to see TJ Miller on screen with them.

Miller played the character Weasel and appeared in the first two installments of the wildly-popular series. But he has since said that his days working with co-star Ryan Reynolds are over.

The comedian was a guest on The Adam Carolla Show to promote a new stand-up special titled Dear Jonah when the conversation veered to the Deadpool universe.

When the topic of his former co-star came up, Miller first said that his wife is convinced that Reynolds hates him.

“I could see him hating me,” he said.

He went on to explain his appearance on the show Hot Ones in which he said that it was good that Reynolds’ face is covered to play Deadpool because the actor is so good-looking that both men and women don’t want to laugh at him.

That’s a backhanded compliment, but still very much a compliment as he commended Reynolds’ comedic chops.

“Then after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then he, yeah, things kind of changed,” Miller said. “I mean would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again.”

“That much vitriol?” Carolla asked.

Miller then couched his statement saying that he once said something similar about director Michael Bay, but that he’s friends with him.

TJ Miller says that he doesn’t think he’ll work with Ryan Reynolds again. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

TJ Miller Says Something Happened On Set

Carolla pressed Miller on whether or not he was sure that Reynolds hated him, to which Miller brought up an on-set story.

Miller said that Reynolds was riffing in character while shooting one final take of a scene for one of the movies when Reynolds started throwing barbs that seemed to be rooted in the real world.

“I got offstage and I walked over, and the whole crew was acting weird.”

Miller went on to explain that this was because it wasn’t the kind of thing Reynolds would normally do.

We’ll see if Miller sticks to his guns and skips Deadpool 3 or if the two can bury the hatchet.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle