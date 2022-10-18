Ottawa Senators Hat Reminds Us They Hosted 2012 NHL All-Star Game

The Ottawa Senators didn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of a new line of hats that touts each NHL team’s Stanley Cup tally.

The only problem is, they’ve never won a Stanley Cup.

Ottawa radio producer Courtney Crowser spotted a display of 47 Brand hats but noticed that the Senators hat wasn’t boasting about Cup totals. it was talking about the 2012 All-Star Game.

That’s a tough look, but what is a team supposed to do if they don’t have any Stanley Cups to their name?

You celebrate literally anything else.

The Nashville Predators did this a few years ago when they raised several banners including a “Regular Season Western Conference Champions banner.

#NHL Nashville#Predators raising a "Regular season, conference championship banner" is hilarious! 🤣



What an illustrious history. What's next? ….. pic.twitter.com/Qde66PBoPv — HABSGIFS® (@HabsGifs) October 10, 2018

Not every team can have 24 Stanley Cups like the Canadiens or 13 like the Maple Leafs (none since 1967, but whatever), but they should still be able to celebrate.

Was The 2012 All-Star Game Hat-Worthy

You bet it was, and not just because there were three Philadelphia Flyers on hand…

Claude Giroux: 2012 NHL All-Star Game (Ottawa) pic.twitter.com/blQmubZApW — Flyers Alumni (@FlyersAlumni) February 3, 2022

That game pitted Team Alfreddson against Team Chara with Chara’s squad winning the game 12-9. Speaking of Big Z he blasted a record-setting 108.8 mph slapper in the hardest shot competition.

Zdeno Chara still holds the #NHLAllStar hardest shot record, clocking in at 108.8 mph back in 2012



Will anybody top that in Friday's Skill Comp? https://t.co/rtA6SPyZeT pic.twitter.com/RIOsYxVeyr — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 23, 2020

Sounds to me like this was an All-Star game worthy of being stitched across the crown of a spiffy trucker cap.

Oddly, while the current Ottawa Senators who have been in business since 1992 are Cup-less the original Senators are not. That version of the team existed from enough the original Ottawa Senators won 4 Cups between 1917 and 1934.

They even won several more Stanley Cups before NHL even existed. They’re considered a different franchise from the modern Senators and don’t share history.

So, for the time being, the 2012 All-Star Game is still the best option for their hats.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle