Ryan Reynolds’ Bid To Buy Senators Is Not Moving Forward

Videos by OutKick

It appears that Ryan Reynolds’ hopes of becoming an owner of the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators have been dashed.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan is reporting that the actor and entrepreneur’s bid for the team as part of the Remington Group with a Toronto-based real-estate mogul will not move forward.

According to Kaplan, multiple sources confirmed that the Remington Group’s bid for the team had reached the end of the road. The NHL did not provide comment on the matter.

Reynold’s group reportedly asked for a window of exclusivity in which to cut a deal for the team. This was denied, and a May 15 deadline for bid submissions appears to still stand.

The Deadpool actor attended a few Senators games this season after news of his interest went public.

The Senators — which the Remington Group was reportedly ready to dish out $1 billion for — would not have been Reynold’s first foray into sports ownership. He and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney co-own Welsh soccer team Wrexham FC.

Sorry, fellas: Ryan isn’t buyin’. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Reynolds Isn’t The Only Celebrity That Is Part Of A Bid For The Senators

So, while Reynolds’ bid may be over, there are more celebrities in the running

Rapper Snoop Dogg was recently recalled to be part of a separate group (there are reportedly quite a few) hoping to buy the Senators. He’s part of a group led by Los Angeles businessman Neko Sparks.

He’s a big hockey guy and has been for a while. In fact, Snoop already discussed his plan to bring hockey to inner cities should he and the group buy the Senators. That’s great, and something the NHL would be pleased with.

But, wait, another celebrity wants in.

For fans of crappy music (just kidding… kind of) The Weeknd is part of yet another group. His is based in Toronto and is reportedly led by billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel.

With the May 15 bid deadline on Monday, this process should be moving right along.

Even if it will be doing so without Ryan Reynolds.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle