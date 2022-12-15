Ryan Reynolds Will Be ‘Frothy, Rabies-Infused Fan’ If He Buys Senators

The saga of whether or not Ryan Reynolds will buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators continues.

He says if he strikes a deal, he’ll be a fan, unlike any the league has ever seen.

The actor spoke with students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and the fella conducting the interview, Derek Moonias, proved himself to be a more sound journalist than most professionals working today.

“How are you feeling about potentially becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators?” he asked.

The Deadpool star took a swig of water and then made a joke about doing a spit-take, before answering.

Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) on potentially owning the Ottawa Senators



“I feel the Ottawa Senators can explode, not just in their local market in Canada, but globally”



“I will be a frothy, rabies infused fan the which the NHL has never seen”



This is my owner #GoSensGo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gYPOhBBwhg — Ryan Hyndman (@RBHyndman) December 15, 2022

“Look, y’know, we’ll see. There’s not too much I can say about that right now,” Reynolds said. “I have a real connection to Ottawa, to the community of Ottawa, I feel like I don’t have a unilateral perspective on the community in Ottawa but I certainly have a perspective on how to tell the story of Ottawa through the prism of what it means to me. I spent quite a bit of time there when I was younger.”

Uh… Are we still talking about buying a hockey team?

Yes, believe it or not, we are.

“I think the Ottawa Senators as an organization can explode, I feel, not just within its own community within Canada but also I think globally and that’s something I’m deeply interested in,” He said. “We’ll see where it shakes out.”

Actor Ryan Reynolds showed up to an Ottawa Senators gale last month and received a massive ovation from fans. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reynolds Plans To Bring Some Passion If He Buys The Team

Reynolds went on to say that whether or not he buys the team from the family of former owner Eugene Melnyk, he has learned a lot about how the National Hockey League operates.

“The journey has also been really interesting I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned more about the inner workings of the NHL over the last couple months than I would’ve ever dreamed,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

If he’s able to strike a deal for the Senators, don’t expect to sequester himself quietly in the corner of his luxury box.

Nope. He says he’s going to get into it.

“If we progress with the Ottawa Senators I will be a frothy rabies-infused fan, the likes of which the NHL has never seen,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds met with Commissioner Gary Bettman at the league’s winter meetings in Palm Beach this week and seemed to get the stamp of approval.

“He very much impressed us,” Bettman said on Tuesday according to ESPN. “If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that would be great for the Senators and great for the league.”

