Ryan Reynolds Confirms Interest In Buying Ottawa Senators, Needs Partner With ‘Deep Pockets’

Ryan Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday and confirmed reports that he is trying to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Somehow, Reynolds managed to get a word in between Fallon’s outbursts of phony outbursts and pointed out the obvious: that buying an NHL team is expensive.

“I am trying to (buy the Senators), it’s very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets,” Reynolds said.

“It’s called a consortium, when you form a group to buy an entity, and it’s such a fancy way of saying, ‘I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,’ and if that doesn’t happen I’ll buy a U.S. senator which everyone can afford.”

That last political zinger drew one of those Jimmy Fallon fake laughs I was talking about.

So if the extent of Ryan Reynolds’ interest in buying the Senators is trying to find rich people who will join his consortium and foot the bill?

Well, if that’s how it works then I am also looking to purchase the Ottawa Senators… with some help, of course.

Just need a few rich people to pony up some Canadian dollars and then I’ll handle all the tough stuff like sitting in the owners’ box and making trades (one condition of joining my consortium is that I’d get to be the GM).

Of course, Ryan Reynolds can probably bring a bit more liquidity to his consortium than I could mine, what with his Deadpool money.

Surely, Reynolds can scrounge up a few more rich hockey fans with money to spend. If he manages to complete the purchase, he won’t be the first Hollywood figure with an ownership interest in the NHL

Big-time producer Jerry Bruckheimer is part of the Seattle Kraken’s ownership group.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle