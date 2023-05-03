Look Out, Ryan Reynolds: Snoop Dogg Part Of Group Interested In Buying Ottawa Senators

Videos by OutKick

While Ryan Reynolds’ group has looked to be the favorite to purchase the Ottawa Senators, they’re not the only group putting together offers. One group hoping to buy the team is based in Los Angeles and reportedly includes none other than Snoop Dogg.

According to The Athletic, Snoop Dogg is part of a bid led by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks.

A source confirmed to the outlet that the legendary rapper is indeed involved and really wants the team.

“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” the anonymous source said. “He wants this team.”

This will pit Snoop Dogg against Ryan Reynolds in a possible bidding war for the Ottawa Senators.

That’s a sentence I certainly didn’t expect to type.

However, it’s not too surprising that Snoop Dogg would be interested in being part-owner of an NHL team, considering he has been a fan for quite some time.

I mean, he was wearing a Penguins jersey in the iconic video for his song “Gin And Juice.”

He has also partnered with the league on multiple occasions from making videos for the NHL’s website to DJing the All-Star Game to hopping in the LA Kings broadcast booth.

Snoop is a hockey guy.

Snoop Dogg is a big Hockey Guy and has even hopped in the LA Kings broadcast booth. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg Could Bring A Lot To The Table

However, the thought is that it’s not just his Hockey Guy acumen that makes him an important part of the group. He’s well-connected to major players in the entertainment industry, and as such he could lure in other investors.

Snoop has also expressed interest in growing the game. He talked about this during an appearance on First Take on Tuesday.

“I’ve been watching hockey for about 25 years now, and I’m watching more and more kids that look like me play the game, but I’m not seeing it being offered to the kids over here in America,” Snoop Dogg said.

“This opportunity came … for me to be a part of the ownership of the Ottawa Senators, so I jumped on it. And then the plan that we have is to also go and build a Snoop Youth hockey league outside of Canada, so kids in urban communities can learn about hockey, can play the sport, and find ways to get into this great thing that’s called hockey.”

The date to enter bids for the Senators is reportedly May 15.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle