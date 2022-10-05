Ryan Day Provides Big Health Update On Injured Ohio State Star

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be back on the field this weekend.

The OSU star, who might be the best receiver in America, has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that he suffered week one against Notre Dame.

Since suffering the injury at the start of September, Smith-Njigba has only returned to the field once. He played some limited reps September 17 against Toledo, but sat out against Arkansas State, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Now, Day thinks he could be back on the field running routes for C.J. Stroud this Saturday against Michigan State.

When will Jaxon Smith-Njigba play again? (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“We’re hoping to get him back this weekend. But, again, it’s just so hard to tell. We can come in today and say, ‘he had a little bit of a setback’ or ‘he’s really doing good and he’s trending to play on Saturday.’ So when I say day-to-day, that’s kind of how it is. With the style of injury he has, it can kind of go that way. It can linger or it can get better quick. So we’re hoping it’s the latter of the two,” Day explained Tuesday according to On3.com.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an elite talent and a superstar for the Buckeyes.

Smith-Njigba is one of the best players in America, and a future NFL player who has put up some monster stats in college.

In 2021, the Ohio State receiver caught nine touchdowns and had 1,606 receiving yards. In limited action in 2022, he has only 36 yards on four catches, but those numbers mean nothing due to the fact he’s been hurt.

When he’s healthy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an absolute terror for defenses to deal with.

Ryan Day updates fans on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s health. The team hopes he’s back for the Michigan State game. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given the fact Michigan State is terrible, OSU should be fine either way, but fans definitely want to see him back on the field. Hopefully, he is back at 100% quickly because OSU is a lot more fun when he’s playing.