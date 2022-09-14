Ohio State Star Gets Great Health News Ahead Of Saturday Game

It sounds like there’s a real chance Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be in uniform Saturday.

The superstar receiver and future NFL player suffered a leg injury during the first quarter of the Notre Dame game. Now, there’s a good chance he’s back in pads Saturday against Toledo, but that doesn’t mean head coach Ryan Day will rush him back onto the field.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba slated to return this weekend.

“He’s further along in the rehab process than he was at this point a week ago. We’re going to expect him to play this weekend. We’ll see how this week goes. We’ll only put him in the game if he’s 100 percent and ready to roll,” Day explained to the media, according to Eleven Warriors.

Before getting hurt against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba caught two balls for three yards. In 2021, he was an absolute monster on the field and had 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

He’s one of the most lethal receivers in all of college football, and the Buckeyes need him healthy to make a run.

From Day’s assessment of his health, Smith-Njigba should be ready to roll as soon as this weekend.

The good news for OSU is they can take their time easing Smith-Njigba back into the lineup. Toledo isn’t going to beat the Buckeyes.

It’s more important to have him 100% for Wisconsin September 24. That’s a game where Jaxon Smith-Njigba will 100% have to be on the field, and it sounds like he will be.

That’s great news if you’re a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes because he’s a legit star.