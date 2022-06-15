Brother of Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Tallies First MLB Hit

Jami Smith and his wife Maada Smith-Njigba of Rockwall, TX must be very proud.

Their younger son, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 20, has already carved out quite a college football career at Ohio State. He holds the school record for most receptions in a single game with 15 and most receiving yards in a bowl game with 347, and he still has at least two years of eligibility left. With fellow WRs Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson now off to the NFL, Jaxon will have even more playing time and more opportunities to break school records this year.

Meanwhile, Jaxon’s older brother Canaan is making a name for himself in the MLB ranks. Canaan, 23, had been making the rounds at the minor league level for four years and just made his MLB debut on Tuesday.

And what a debut it was.

In the bottom of the ninth, two out, and his Pittsburgh Pirates trailing 3-1, Canaan was called in to pinch hit, and he blasted a double into left field. The next batter Cal Mitchell then lined out to end the game, so Canaan’s double didn’t affect the score. However, it must have affected the way managers will view him from now on and the way he will view himself.

So one son is setting records at Ohio State and the other son steps up to bat cold and smacks a double on his first attempt. We just hope Jami Smith and his wife Maada Smith-Njigba were there to see it — or were at least watching from home.