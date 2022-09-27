Ryan Day Provides Significant Health Update On Receiving Star

There’s no official timetable for when Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field at 100%.

The superstar receiver for the Buckeyes suffered a hamstring injury week one against Notre Dame, but did briefly play in week three against Toledo.

However, he wasn’t on the field for the blowout against Wisconsin, and head coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday there’s “no timetable” for a return. Day does believe Jaxon Smith-Njigba is likely close to being back at full speed.

Ryan Day says "no timetable" for Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return. But does indicate he could be close. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 27, 2022

Following the massive win over the Badgers, Smith-Njigba tweeted that it was killing him to not be on the field, but he knews “God has a bigger plan.”

He also tweeted he’ll “be back sooner than later.”

Kills me that I haven’t been out there yet. I know God has a bigger plan! I’ll be back sooner than later.I know my brothers gonna keep handling business! Love y’all 💯 Go Bucks — JSN (@jaxon_smith1) September 26, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the best receivers in America and a top NFL prospect. While he’s seen limited reps as he battles to get healthy this season, the Ohio State star put up gaudy numbers in 2021.

Last season, he snagged nine touchdowns and had 1,606 receiving yards.

When will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to 100%? (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news for Ohio State is that the Buckeyes haven’t needed Smith-Njigba to dominate. The Buckeyes dismantled Wisconsin on national TV, and the team is averaging just under 49 points a game.

There’s no timetable for Jaxon Smith-Njibga’s return at 100%. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

If OSU is this dangerous not at 100%, imagine what will happen once Jaxon Smith-Njigba is really lighting it up. That’s an absolutely terrifying thought for everyone else in America.