Woke King Ryan Clark Takes Unsolicited Shot At Drew Lock

Former NFL player turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes he can say and do anything while on air. He believes that because it’s true; his employer doesn’t hold him to the same standard as his co-workers because he is a proud member of the woke media.

We’re talking about a guy in Clark that refused to work with Sage Steele because she exercised her right to free speech. Steele spoke out against ESPN’s vaccine mandate and pointed out that Barack Obama is biracial, so Clark reacted like an entitled 18-year-old intern and refused to go on-air with her.

According to the lawsuit filed by Steele, Clark of course suffered no penalty from ESPN, because again, his ideology aligns with ESPN’s.

The latest example of Clark being allowed to do and say whatever he pleases came on Monday night after the Seattle Seahawks win over the Denver Broncos.

While breaking down a play from the game, Clark took the time to highlight backup quarterback Drew Lock standing on the sideline. He paused the play, spot shadowed Lock standing on the sideline, stating that that’s where Lock should be standing for Seattle to be successful.

Ryan Clark spot shadows Drew Lock to crap all over him pic.twitter.com/g9bU43w2AX — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 13, 2022

Geno Smith was exceptional against Denver on Monday night and is a better quarterback than Lock, but that’s not the point.

The point is that Clark continues to act like a jackass more often than not.

Just last month Clark whined and complained that Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo was yelling on ‘First Take.’ As we all know, the entire premise of ‘First Take’ is to shout, scream, and debate.

Clark and host Stephen A. Smith have gotten it into plenty of times throughout the years on the show, but he very ironically took exception when Russo (a white man) raised his voice.

Can you imagine the outcry from Clark and his like-minded co-workers at ESPN if the roles were reversed in the Lock scenario?

If it were Lock on the field Monday night and a white analyst took time to highlight Smith standing on the sideline Clark may not have shown up to work on Tuesday. He would have tweeted some moronic take about the situation and gotten his coveted retweets from Twitter trolls while secretly hoping the analyst would lose their job.

At the end of the day, the fact that Clark took a few seconds to crack a joke about Lock isn’t a big deal whatsoever. People with common sense and a sense of humor understand that, but again, if roles were reversed, Clark and his posse would have immediately spun this into a story involving race because they lack common sense and a sense of humor.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris