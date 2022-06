Ryan Clark claims he doesn’t care about other people’s opinions, especially coworkers…

Clay Travis & Dan Dakich aren’t buying it, and there are examples that show Clark is lying.

Watch what Dan and Clay had to say below, and watch Tuesday’s episode of Don’t @ Me on YouTube.

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.