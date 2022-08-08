ESPN Crybaby Ryan Clark Demands Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Stop Yelling At Him

ESPN’s resident crybaby Ryan Clark got emotional on Monday when Chris “Mad Dog” Russo raised his voice toward him during a debate about Cooper Kupp.

“Stop screaming at me, bruh,” Clark demanded on First Take. “That’s the last time,” he warned.

Take a look:

Things get ugly on “First Take” between Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Ryan Clark over whether Cooper Kupp is a Hall of Famer/Heisman voting. pic.twitter.com/wKwfJB5TFX — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 8, 2022

That there is the problem with ESPN booking entitled former players, like Clark, on shows to participate in a fun debate: they are too emotional.

Russo’s brand is to get loud and take sports topics far too seriously. Expecting otherwise would be like going on with Skip Bayless and expecting him not to have a hot take about LeBron James.

Russo wasn’t even, for his standards, “screaming” at Clark. That’s how he talks. Does Clark discriminate against New Yorkers?

Moreover, Stephen A. Smith has yelled at Clark, on this very show, more than Russo did and Clark said nothing back. What’s the difference, Ryan?

Maybe it’s because Russo has opinions that don’t align with the woke sports media. Clark doesn’t work well with those who have political beliefs that he doesn’t share. Last year, he refused to work on-air with Sage Steele because she questioned the need for widespread vaccine mandates.

Despite making around $1 million a year, Clark can’t handle someone challenging what Twitter tells him to believe.

Ultimately, Clark and the other ESPN wokes have an issue with Russo on set. Mad Dog comes from a different era and doesn’t pander to the same groups Clark does. He doesn’t use left-wing buzzwords to make a point. Most of all, he’s older, white, and male — a package upon which ESPN personalities look down.

ESPN’s roster lives in a bubble. Russo doesn’t live in that bubble.

Clark’s episode followed J.J. Redick insinuating that Russo is a racist for telling Draymond Green to stop complaining and Domonique Foxworth attacking Russo’s credibility.

Sports fans, a group that ESPN often neglects, have enjoyed the inclusion of Russo on television. Since his debut in February, he’s been the most viral personality other than Stephen A. Smith.

Unfortunately, the network will likely tone down on its usage of Russo at the risk of upsetting the very privileged Ryan Clark.