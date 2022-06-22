Clay Travis: ESPN’s Ryan Clark Is A Crybully

Clay Travis discussed ESPN’s response to the Sage Steele lawsuit, which the company is trying to get a motion to dismiss, as well as their acknowledgment that Steele’s complaint about Ryan Clark refusing to work with her because of her political beliefs is in fact, true.

The OutKick founder called Clark a ‘crybully’ and ‘a coward’ who, in his opinion, is embracing woke politics.

“You can’t allow a political disagreement to keep you from being friends with someone,” Travis continued.

“If you always agree with everyone, then it probably means that your company is going to fail because there is not enough diversity of thought.”

