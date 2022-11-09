Ryan Clark Criticizes NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt… For Doing His Job

ESPN’s Ryan Clark called out a fellow broadcaster on Twitter last night, simply for doing their job.
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt questioned the Indianapolis Colts peculiar and random decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite the former Colts’ center having no previous coaching experience.
On Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning Football,” Brandt said that Saturday should feel, “awkward” and should have “considered saying ‘No,’ just out of respect,” to other coaches that may have been more qualified.
Saturday was also an ESPN analyst this season, which Brandt brought up.
“This is an ESPN employee and I’m fascinated to hear if anybody at ESPN has something critical to say in this case, or is it ‘Oh, we’re just happy for Jeff,'” continued Brandt.
Ryan Clark didn’t hesitate jumping on Brandt to defend his friend as well as the ESPN brand. “Stick to talking about the people that cover football at your network. We are good over here. Be well,” tweeted Clark.
JEFF SATURDAY REPLACES FRANK REICH AS COLTS HEAD COACH
To break it down: Clark is offended that Brandt…who is a broadcast analyst…did…his… job?
I don’t see what the problem is with what Brandt said. He threw out a question asking if other ESPN analysts would question the Colts’ decision. Seems like a logical one to ask, no?
This is especially fair considering some ESPN personalities did criticize the hiring:
RYAN CLARK WAS OFFENDED AT KYLE BRANDT’S QUESTION
Ryan Clark is friends with Jeff Saturday. That would ultimately lead some to question his reporting on the matter. Is it skewed at all? Obviously their friends and Clark doesn’t want to knock Saturday’s opportunity.
But how is a public call-out by Brandt such a problem that Clark had to go all, “Don’t talk bad about us” on Brandt?
We’ve seen this type of faux-outrage from Clark in the past.
OutKick’s Clay Travis nailed it a few months ago when he described Clark as a “crybully.”
But, who knows? Maybe Clark wants to follow the lead of another one of his ESPN colleagues, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who hinted at wanting to join Saturday’s coaching staff.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Because I know something about Jeff Saturday, I think it is very cool that he got this INTERIM JOB … I hope he does very well in it for ever how long he has it. Colts owner Jim Irsay is known as a provocative owner as was his father. It’s his team to do with as he chooses. I’m sure Jeff is aware of Jim Irsay’s ownership style.
.
I don’t watch ESPN studio-shows I only know “Ryan Clark” by what is said about him here on OUTKICK. I have no clue who this “Kyle” guy is. I’m sure both Ryan and Kyle have mothers who love them. ……. What does HILDEEE think of all this?
And yet ESPN devoted segments of Around the Horn and other programs to talk about how hiring Jeff Saturday was racist because he is not a person of color. Guess Ryan Clark missed that. Oh wait, he didn’t as it happened on his show, too