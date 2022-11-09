Ryan Clark Criticizes NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt… For Doing His Job

ESPN’s Ryan Clark called out a fellow broadcaster on Twitter last night, simply for doing their job.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt questioned the Indianapolis Colts peculiar and random decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite the former Colts’ center having no previous coaching experience.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning Football,” Brandt said that Saturday should feel, “awkward” and should have “considered saying ‘No,’ just out of respect,” to other coaches that may have been more qualified.

Saturday was also an ESPN analyst this season, which Brandt brought up.

“This is an ESPN employee and I’m fascinated to hear if anybody at ESPN has something critical to say in this case, or is it ‘Oh, we’re just happy for Jeff,'” continued Brandt.

Thoughts on the Colts HC hiring… pic.twitter.com/ceWwc5Q93f — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 8, 2022

Ryan Clark didn’t hesitate jumping on Brandt to defend his friend as well as the ESPN brand. “Stick to talking about the people that cover football at your network. We are good over here. Be well,” tweeted Clark.

Say @KyleBrandt stick to talking about the people that cover football at your network. We are good over here. Be well. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 9, 2022

It is about doing our job as Jeff would.

We all have to utmost respect for Jeff and who he is as a man & football mind. We love our guy, and when you open up articles to see folk at other spots running their mouths sometimes I don’t have enough hops for the high road https://t.co/c42JkaJBjz — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 9, 2022

JEFF SATURDAY REPLACES FRANK REICH AS COLTS HEAD COACH

To break it down: Clark is offended that Brandt…who is a broadcast analyst…did…his… job?

I don’t see what the problem is with what Brandt said. He threw out a question asking if other ESPN analysts would question the Colts’ decision. Seems like a logical one to ask, no?

This is especially fair considering some ESPN personalities did criticize the hiring:

Louis Riddick reacts on SportsCenter to ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday being named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/GogrFILUEO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2022

RYAN CLARK WAS OFFENDED AT KYLE BRANDT’S QUESTION

Ryan Clark is friends with Jeff Saturday. That would ultimately lead some to question his reporting on the matter. Is it skewed at all? Obviously their friends and Clark doesn’t want to knock Saturday’s opportunity.

But how is a public call-out by Brandt such a problem that Clark had to go all, “Don’t talk bad about us” on Brandt?

We’ve seen this type of faux-outrage from Clark in the past.

OutKick’s Clay Travis nailed it a few months ago when he described Clark as a “crybully.”

But, who knows? Maybe Clark wants to follow the lead of another one of his ESPN colleagues, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who hinted at wanting to join Saturday’s coaching staff.