Russell Wilson Ruthlessly Mocked By Cardinals After Preseason Loss

The Arizona Cardinals grabbed a pair of wins to open the 2023 slate Friday night — and both came against the Denver Broncos and insufferable Russell Wilson.

And, just like that, football is officially BACK!

It may only be preseason, but buddy, give someone over at the Cardinals’ social media team a damn raise TODAY.

Safe travels, Russ!

Intolerable Russell Wilson is still intolerable in 2023

My God. What a tweet (post?). There is no better tradition than mocking Russell Wilson, and for us to already be doing this in August is truly special.

What a time to be alive.

Oh, you thought Sean Payton being on the sidelines was gonna help Russ cook again? Wrong. Still stinks. Still insufferable.

Sure, he threw a touchdown Friday night to Jerry Jeudy — in the second quarter … of a preseason game!

Why the hell was Russell Wilson throwing to Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter of a WEEK 1 preseason game? What?

I watched the Dolphins-Falcons game last night and literally not one first-teamer played for either side. Not one. And we have Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy connecting midway through the second quarter out in Arizona?

Hilarious.

Anyway, the Cards won 18-17 — again, hilarious — and Russ finished 7 of 13 with 102 yards and a touchdown. Not bad numbers against Arizona’s JV squad.

The biggest winner of the night, though, was obviously the social media intern who pressed send on that bad boy.

Nice work!