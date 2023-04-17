Russell Wilson Flipped A Golf Cart Into A Bunker Because He’s The Worst

Videos by OutKick

Russell Wilson is off to a HOT start in 2023 after a miserable last 12 months, apparently flipping a golf cart into a bunker over the weekend for reasons unknown.

And, in an absolutely perfect twist, it happened at Arrowhead Golf Course. Chef’s kiss.

Was Russ tanked? Was he facetiming Ciara? Was he pumping out more unbearable Mr. Unlimited content for TikTok? Reading the next Subway script?

Who knows. And while the video of the crash was for some reason deleted from Reddit because I guess the internet can’t have fun anymore, boots on the ground have confirmed that it was Russell Wilson who indeed drove this puppy into the beach.

Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE.



Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday.



No one was hurt. All is well.



The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023

Russell Wilson torched by internet for crashing at Arrowhead

Hilarious. Sad, but hilarious.

I can’t stand Russell Wilson. I’m sorry, but he’s awful. Honestly this is like the 12th-worst thing he’s ever done — not even close to cracking the top 10 — but it still just makes me hate him.

And it’s ONLY because it’s Russell Wilson. If this was anyone else I’d be like, ‘Oh, wow, what a bro. That’s funny as hell.’ But not Mr. Unlimited. Makes me despise his existence even more.

From the Let’s Ride crap, to the overly optimistic post-game pressers, to the airplane aerobics and private office, he’s just the worst.

Anyway, the internet obviously had a field day with this one. Let’s ride!

unreal video of Russell Wilson's golf cart crash https://t.co/CXlVXbnRHV pic.twitter.com/6rY0Rnv93q — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 17, 2023

He didn't see it? Any truth to the rumors that it will be named the Malcolm Butler Bunker? — Southern Fairways Golf (@SouFairwaysGolf) April 17, 2023

To be fair, this isn’t the first time Russ has struggled at Arrowhead — Matt Evans (@EvansRankings) April 17, 2023

Do you fellas want to walk or ride today?



Let's ride!



I'll see myself out. — Jeff (@SEAsports253) April 17, 2023