Russell Wilson Flipped A Golf Cart Into A Bunker Because He’s The Worst

Russell Wilson is off to a HOT start in 2023 after a miserable last 12 months, apparently flipping a golf cart into a bunker over the weekend for reasons unknown.
And, in an absolutely perfect twist, it happened at Arrowhead Golf Course. Chef’s kiss.
Was Russ tanked? Was he facetiming Ciara? Was he pumping out more unbearable Mr. Unlimited content for TikTok? Reading the next Subway script?
Who knows. And while the video of the crash was for some reason deleted from Reddit because I guess the internet can’t have fun anymore, boots on the ground have confirmed that it was Russell Wilson who indeed drove this puppy into the beach.
Russell Wilson torched by internet for crashing at Arrowhead
Hilarious. Sad, but hilarious.
I can’t stand Russell Wilson. I’m sorry, but he’s awful. Honestly this is like the 12th-worst thing he’s ever done — not even close to cracking the top 10 — but it still just makes me hate him.
And it’s ONLY because it’s Russell Wilson. If this was anyone else I’d be like, ‘Oh, wow, what a bro. That’s funny as hell.’ But not Mr. Unlimited. Makes me despise his existence even more.
From the Let’s Ride crap, to the overly optimistic post-game pressers, to the airplane aerobics and private office, he’s just the worst.
Anyway, the internet obviously had a field day with this one. Let’s ride!