Ross Chastain Is A Hack, NASCAR Loves Him, Bubba Wallace Calls ‘Bulls–t,’ Chase Elliott Hates Himself, Kyle Busch Hates Idiots

It’s official — Ross Chastain has a full-blown NASCAR mutiny on his hands, and the pitchfork-wielding mob seemingly gets a new member each week.

Welcome to the team, Kyle Larson! And hey, while we’re at it, let’s go ahead and welcome Rick Hendrick, too!

The former called Ross the Boss a “hack” after yet another wreck, while the latter stated the obvious: Wreckin’ Ross is gonna have a hard time winning a championship with all the enemies he’s making.

We’ll get to those two pissed off fellas here in a bit.

What a damn automobile race we got Sunday at Darlington. Well, scratch that — what a great final 150 laps. Wild stuff. Predictable, but still wild.

Yes, Ross Chastain was front and center yet again for all the wrong reasons as he continues his transition (not the Dylan Mulvaney kind) to the dark side. We’ll talk plenty of Ross.

But we also had Bubba Wallace calling out NASCAR’s bullsh*t and apologizing for the future fine, Chase Elliott hating himself despite finishing third, Kyle Busch being annoyed with the “idiots” and Ryan Newman returning for the first time in years just to nearly lose a lung.

Welcome back, Rocket Man!

Four tires, some fuel and maybe a few extra men for Ross Chastain’s security detail … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘This Guy Really Has a Death Wish’ edition — is LIVE!

Everyone loves Ross Chastain! (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ross Chastain takes out Kyle Larson as NASCAR mutiny forms

The ironic part about Chastain taking out Larson in the waning laps Sunday was that Kyle himself actually said on his podcast last week that Ross could be NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver here pretty soon because of all the drama.

True story. I don’t feel like pulling up the soundbite, but just trust me on it. Why would I make that up?

Anyway, fast-forward a few days and Chastain pretty much proved Kyle’s point, I guess? If it’s ratings that NASCAR wants and a villain they need, Ross the Boss is here to wield the red lightsaber and slaughter everyone in his path.

Roll tape!

"I got really tight and drove up and turned myself."- Ross Chastain pic.twitter.com/rGfAD0PNg8 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 14, 2023

Now, credit to Ross for talking after the race. It’s a hilarious load of crap he spewed, but he at least spoke. Same can’t be said for Kyle Larson, who admittedly isn’t a fighter but also didn’t talk to anyone post-race.

Hey, Kyle — either hit people with your hands or your mouth. Choose one, but you can’t choose neither. We’re in the content business here.

Before Larson ran off after the wreck, he did have a choice few words for everyone’s favorite driver from his car.

"What a hack!"



Kyle Larson — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 14, 2023

Wreck on the restart. Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson.



"Why did he run us right into the fence?" Cliff Daniels says of Ross Chastain.



"Make that three races he's taken us out of, Chevrolet. Three races." – more Daniels. — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) May 14, 2023

Ross Chastain hasn’t earned this yet, but NASCAR loves it

At least Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, has some balls on him. Keep making that list, Cliffy — Billy Madison style!

OK, let’s talk about it. Let’s just air it out.

No, I don’t think Ross Chastain should be full-blown wrecking the hell out of people … yet. He hasn’t earned it.

I know everyone wants to act like he’s the next Dale Earnhardt — don’t yell at me, Dale Jr. said it last week! — but there’s a pretty big caveat there.

Dale was an a–hole on the track after he earned it. After he won championships. After he earned the respect in the garage.

Ross Chastain hasn’t earned a damn thing yet. He’s won two career races in 164 Cup starts.

TWO!

I know NASCAR loves all this mayhem for the ratings — and so do I, by the way — and Chastain’s bosses (Pitbull! and Justin Marks) are eating all this free pub up. Don’t blame them, either.

But when NASCAR’s most successful owner issues this little warning, it may be time to dial it back a hair.

Rick Hendrick on Ross Chastain: “You just don’t run people up into the fence. … He’s got a lot of talent, but he’s making a lot of enemies.” pic.twitter.com/D2YvsWs0f5 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 15, 2023

"Children. Put them into the sandbox together and they can't play" – Bill Elliott on the Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain shenanigans. — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) May 14, 2023

Bubba Wallace calls out NASCAR’s BS

How great was Awesome Bill from Dawsonville yesterday in the FOX booth, by the way? If I could make my GPS’s voice sound like one human in the world, it would be Bill Elliott.

Look, Ross Chastain has been GREAT for my business. He’s a pageviews machine right now. I ain’t complaining, but it’s also going to come to a head here pretty soon. Maybe not next week at the All-Star race, but someone’s gonna beat his ass this summer and security ain’t gonna be there to stop it.

Again, I’m 100% here for it, but our man better start hitting the gym before Memorial Day like the rest of us out-of-shape losers.

Ross Chastain apparently slammed the brakes waiting for the pace car and Kyle Busch almost ran into the back of the No. 1 car.



Kyle Busch: "He's such an idiot. Holy shit." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 14, 2023

Yep — Kyle Busch is certainly a candidate! So is Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson (although he refuses to fight like a loser) and a host of others.

Ross better PRAY it ain’t Kyle. He doesn’t want that smoke.

Moving on!

Bubba Wallace — another content machine — was in a great mood after finishing fifth yesterday!

“I apologize to Dr. Prepper, but that was BULLSH*T,” OutKick’s favorite driver told MRN after the race.

Okeedokee!

Bubba, by the way, had a point. He was fast at Darlington and had a car that probably could’ve won, but lined up behind a trio of damaged cars in Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick for the final restart.

Those three were caught up in Chastain’s nonsense a few laps prior, but NASCAR deemed that they maintained enough speed under caution that they could reclaim their positions for the final restart.

That put Bubba — a better, undamaged car — behind them. Shockingly, it didn’t work out great for him.

.@BubbaWallace feels like he had a 2nd-place car, but lining up behind damaged cars in overtime relegated him to 5th in Darlington. #Goodyear400 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HXB6wTZH6X — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) May 14, 2023

Bahahahaaha. We gained positions BECAUSE WE MISSED the wreck.. lmao this is comical. https://t.co/FjWQxSnZHQ — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) May 15, 2023

Chase Elliott needs a hug, but NASCAR needs him to start winning

Bubba, by the way, also radioed to his team after the race that he was about to get a fine for that little remark to MRN. Love a man that follows through.

And yes, I know I don’t have audio or video of it, but I was listening to the radio at the end of the race like a true American, so trust me when I tell you that he said it.

And it was glorious.

After Cussin’ Bubba Wallace was done making the MRN producers sweat, Depressed Chase Elliott came on air and sounded like he needed a hug and maybe a beer or 10.

“Feel like I didn’t do a really good job at all, we just got lucky,” @chaseelliott says finishing 3rd with damage on the 9. #Goodyear400 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/OFecBA9uPP — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) May 14, 2023

Whooooof. Chase, buddy — do you wanna talk about it?

Let’s be honest, Elliott has been pretty bad since returning from the broken leg. I doubt he’s fully healed, so that’s surely playing a role. But the car hasn’t been great, either — despite what Chase says.

The No. 9 Chevy used to live in the top-10 on a bad day. A BAD day. Since coming back from the injury, I’m not sure it’s even led a lap despite a couple at Talladega and one or two last week.

I know William Byron won yesterday and is in the middle of a great year, and Kyle Larson’s been great, too, but it’s in NASCAR’s — and Hendrick Motorsports’ — best interest to get Chase Elliott right, quickly.

Exhibit A: it took nearly 2,000 words for me to mention William Byron, who WON yesterday’s race.

People ain’t tuning in and showing up for William Byron. They ain’t clicking for him, either. Sorry, Billy.

Welcome back, Ryan Newman!

Couple quickies on our way to North Wilkesboro, starting with Ryan Newman and ending with Erin Blaney and grilling Hailie Deegan.

Newman — known around the garage as Rocket Man, of course — returned to the track for the first time in years on a fill-in basis for Rick Ware Racing, and took her home 28th at Darlington.

It was also his first time in the new NASCAR Next Gen car, and it sounded like he fit right in!

Ryan Newman post-race: “I’m just happy to be walking and moving right now…”



He explains his discomfort and will have conversations this week on any additional races in No. 51 car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RSwOL25KX4 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 15, 2023

Watch the idiots?

Great line from Newman, too. He hasn’t raced since 2021 and comes back to see some guy named Ross Chastain wrecking everyone. Hilarious.

And by the way, if Ryan Newman is complaining about being uncomfortable in the car, you should probably listen.

If I remember correctly, he knows a thing or two about discomfort from the cockpit.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Erin Blaney and Hailie Deegan take us home

Still the wildest thing I’ve ever see live in person. Long live Ryan Newman!

OK, here’s grilling Hailie Deegan and William Byron’s girlfriend, Erin Blaney, to take us home.

For the first time in decades, we’re off to North Wilkesboro with $1 million on the line. Can’t wait.