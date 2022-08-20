Rory McIlroy Angrily Battles Robot Golf Ball At BMW Championship, Chaos Ensues

Fan’s at today’s BMW Championship are feeling it. First, it was Jon Rahm who told one spectator to “walk away,” after an undisclosed comment.

Now, it’s Rory McIlroy’s turn to flex his muscle.

Video of fan trying to show Rory a remote control ball.



Rory does NOT have time for robot golf balls. Sorry, he has a tournament to win.

What a scene. Did I think when I woke up today that I’d get to see the No. 3 golfer in the world chase after a golf ball like a dog with his tail? Nope. But that’s why they call this the greatest country in the world.

Let’s break it down.

Biggest takeaway right off the bat? How about the stones on this fan for having the golf ball roll right back towards the hole after Rory shooed it away with his putter?

Absolutely maniac move right there, but you have to shoot your shot after you actually get the ball on the green.

Rory McIlroy had no time for games at Saturday’s BMW Championship. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

But then things take a wild turn at the end when Rory says enough is enough, picks up the robot ball and slings it into the water.

It didn’t just barely make it, either. That thing landed smack dab in the middle of the lake and all of a sudden Rory has a better arm than most major league outfielders.

Of course, the crowd goes nuts. But then, BAM! The alleged fan shows up on the fringe and starts barking at Rory!

How in the world did this cat not only get a remote control ball onto the green, but himself, too? Where are the guards?!

Finally, one shows up – after Rory’s caddy has to go run a little interference. Wild stuff.

Anyway, this may be the thing that can save the PGA Tour from Greg Norman. Does LIV Golf have robot golf balls on the course?

Didn’t think so.

Advantage, PGA!