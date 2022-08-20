Jon Rahm To Heckler At BMW Championship: ‘Walk Away’

Jon Rahm is know for his fiery temper. Following a slow start to this week’s BMW Championship — rounds of 73-70 had him +1 through Friday — Rahm came out firing darts on Saturday morning.

Needing a huge round to climb his way back into the mix, Rahm provided exactly that. Heading into the 17th hole, he was -6 on the day. He started the day outside the Top 50 but climbed into the Top 20 with his Saturday play.

Just because he was playing well, doesn’t mean his expectations lower. After piping his drive 366 yards down the 17th fairway, Rahm had a wedge in hand about 60 yards out and looked poised to add another birdie to the card.

However, a bit of a mishit left the ball out the right, about 18 feet from the hole. A player of Rahm’s caliber expects to get within 10 feet — or even closer — from 60 yards out on the fairway. And so do fans.

Jon Rahm doesn’t take kindly to snide remarks, especially at big events like the BMW Championship. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the video clip below, it sounds like a fan says, “Not your best, Jon.” That line draws laughter from others in the crowd.

Rahm did not take kindly to that comment and ensuing laughter. First, he appears to say, “Yeah, turn around.” Then, Rahm definitely follows up with a classic “Walk away.”

Would love to know what a fan yelled to cause a “walk away” response from Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/P4jdN7ierf — Patrick McDonald (@AmateurStatus) August 20, 2022

Jon Rahm is not someone I would feel comfortable talking trash to, especially on the 17th hole. Rahm would make par on 17 and then miss a birdie putt on 18 to make another par to complete his round of 65 at the BMW Championship.

After two birdie opportunities went to the wayside, you know Rahm was fuming as he walked off the course, despite the great round. He just may take a look for that fan who had something to say.

My guess is that the fan took Rahm’s advice and indeed walked away.