Jon Rahm Slams Club: “How Are We Supposed To Play This Hole Then?!”

The Scottish Open began today at the Renaissance Club in Scotland. It will serve as a precursor to next week’s Open Championship at St. Andrew’s.

If you look at Jon Rahm’s scorecard – he shot a 2-under 68 – you’d think he had a decent day. But Rahm is one of the elite golfers in the world and “decent” is not how he’s looking to play.

Rahm has been known in the best to get a bit – shall we say – fiery? Hot under the collar? His temper flared up again today on the par 3 sixth hole (he began on the back nine, so it was his 15th hole of the day).

The Spaniard stepped up to the tee and let it fly, and he immediately knew the shot was trouble. With the ball in the air, he sarcastically muttered, “Even that one, huh wind?” before beginning the chorus with which any golfer is familiar: “Stay!” “STAY!”

The shot rolled out but stayed on the green, settling about 40 feet from the pin – a shot that we amateurs would have been high-fiving our buddies about. But Rahm angrily snarled, “How are we supposed to play this hole, then? Every other shot we hit spins out of this world and that one is straight down at the pin.”

He then slammed his club into his bag and shook his head in disbelief. The ESPN commentator snarkily responded, “It’s 139 yards, [I] think he can figure it out.”

Video of the shot and commentary here:

Rahm teed it up in the early wave on Thursday, so he’ll have time to cool off before he returns to the course on Friday. He’s in a feature group with World #1 Scottie Scheffler and Norwegian Viktor Hovland. Despite the boiling temper, Rahm outplayed his companions with Scheffler carding a 73 and Hovland a 74. The trio will be back on the tee Friday at 8:15amET.