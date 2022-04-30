Ronda Rousey Used Her Bachelorette Party As ‘Tryout’ For WWE

Most brides-to-be use their bachelorette party as an excuse to get away, but former mixed martial artist and current pro wrestler Ronda Rousey used hers to go to work.

Apparently back in 2017, Rousey and her girls packed up the RV and headed from SoCal to Florida for some last-minute R&R before she and Travis Browne said “I do.”

But this trip quickly turned into a work-cation because, while she was down there, she decided to round up a few WWE women’s wrestlers and have a go.

Per Fightful, Rousey recently explained the adventure on The Wives of Wrestling podcast:

“I had a bachelorette party and I wanted to hang out with the girls, but everyone was in Florida doing wrestling, so I was like, ‘Why don’t I come and do wrestling with you guys and we can hang out?’ I didn’t have (WWE wrestler) Triple H’s number or anything, but (I talked with my agent) and was like, ‘What do you think WWE would think if I asked my bachelorette party to spend like a week training over there?’…

“I basically wanted to give myself a tryout. We had so much fun and it was a really good time.”

WWE must’ve had fun too because, though Rousey had already made brief appearances at a few WWE events, including WrestleMania 31, she signed with WWE for one year after that fateful bachelorette “tryout” in 2017.

But one year turned into two, as Rousey explained to Wives of Wrestling:

“It ended up becoming a ‘give a mouse a cookie’ situation where I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do this fun wrestling thing before me and Travis have a baby.’ … At first, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, by November, we want to have a baby,’ and they were like, ‘We kind of do things from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, so could you extend it to the next WrestleMania?’ ‘Alright, fine, whatever.'”

However, after 2018, Rousey did indeed step away from professional wrestling so that she could focus on her family, and she and Browne welcomed a baby girl last year. Then, four short months later, she was back in the WWE ring and won the Royal Rumble of 2022. She also faced off against Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship of Wrestlemania 38 earlier this month, but lost, according to Fightful.

So for now, Rousey and WWE seem to be a match made in heaven, thanks to that lucky turn down in Florida before she walked down the aisle.