WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions

Here are OutKick’s expert predictions for the five biggest matches at WrestleMania 38 this weekend:

Seth Rollins vs. TBD opponent

Unless the wrestling reporters are inept, this match will mark Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE.

Much has changed since Cody left WWE in 2016. Since then, he reinvented himself and helped create AEW, giving WWE competition for the first time since WCW.

Cody is a star. The crowd will lose it if/when he comes out. It better be when.

Prediction: Cody wins.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Championship

I see most fans think that Rousey wins here. I don’t.

WWE tends to go with the full-time star over the part-time attraction at Mania, given that the part-timer often vanishes after the event.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Yes, this is the same Pat McAfee who punted in the NFL and hosts a daily sports show for $30 million a year.

As someone who could one day get into a Twitter argument with McAfee, I’m curious to see if he can fight.

I bet Austin Theory knocks him out, hopefully with a chair.

Prediction: Austin Theory

The KO Show feat. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

I have no idea if Stone Cold, who hasn’t wrestled in 19 years, will fight Kevin Ownes or just stun him. And I don’t care either way.

Stone Cold is the greatest wrestler of all time. Mania is better with him, especially in his home state of Texas.

Prediction: Best moment of the show.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns(c), Winner-take-all WWE and Universal title unification

For the third time, Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania.

WWE planned to have Reigns defeat Lesnar and become the official face of the company at both WrestleMania 31 and 34. However, WWE pulled the plug both times at the last minute, feeling the crowd was still not behind Reigns.

Ultimately, Seth Rollins interfered at 31 and Lesnar won at 34. This year, none of that is necessary. Reigns is firmly the face of WWE, the company’s biggest star.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 570 days. Assuming his run leads up to a showdown with The Rock at WrestleMania next year in Los Angeles, I say he has to beat Lesnar en route.

Prediction: Roman Reigns.