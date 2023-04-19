Ron DeSantis Slams ‘Woke’ Bud Light, Picks Replacement Beer

Videos by OutKick

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis probably won’t be having any Bud Lights on his (presumed) presidential campaign trail.

He will, however, be getting a little lucky. Relax, it’s a play on words!

DeSantis took a blowtorch to Bud Light this week in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney mess, telling The Benny Show he was done with Anheuser-Busch and pledging his allegiance to Guinness.

Go get that Irish vote, Gov!

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light?” DeSantis says in a now-viral TikTok. “Honestly? That’s like them rubbing our faces in it. These companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it.”

Ron DeSantis is now a Guinness man despite viral Budweiser photo

First Disney, now Bud Light. Whooooooooof. They don’t call Ron DeSantis a Man of the People for nothing, you know.

We’re entering Week No. 3 of the Bud Light fallout, and the story just ain’t going away. It’s been a PR disaster for the folks over at AB — stocks are sinking like bricks, country music singers (and their fans) are donezo, and now the most high-profile Governor in the country is taking aim.

Not great! DeSantis usually doesn’t miss, either — and, as OutKick’s resident Florida writer, you can trust me on that.

Anyway, it’s not a great time for AB, Bud Light and Budweiser right now — and DeSantis was a big fan, too! I remember this viral picture like it was yesterday, and was probably the first real moment where I was like, ‘Damn, this guy is really that dude.’

Florida @GovRonDeSantis having a beer at Bike Week in Daytona Beach.



Photos courtesy of @ChrisMZiegler.#FlaPol pic.twitter.com/ChiytlzsLj — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) March 14, 2021

For those who can’t tell, that right there is a Budweiser. Not any more, though.

Next time Gov. DeSantis heads to Daytona Beach for bike week, he’ll be slugging an ice cold Guinness — which is a wild choice, but if it’s good enough for my Governor and First Lady, it’s good enough for me.

Is it gonna be tough for yours truly to go from Busch Light to a Guinness stout? Is that gonna hit quite the same in Florida in July when it’s 100 degrees out? Probably not.

But we’re all making sacrifices right now and we all have jobs to do.

Next man up.