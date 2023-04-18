Ron DeSantis’ Team Drags Bud Light, Mocks Transgender Athletes With New Ad

updated

Videos by OutKick

Ron DeSantis’ team took aim at Bud Light and transgender athletes in women’s sports with a new ad.

The Florida Governor recently made it clear he thinks swimmer Lia Thomas competing against biological women is a complete joke and fraud, and Team DeSantis has now railed against Bud Light and transgender women dominating biological women.

The video released by Team DeSantis shows biological men absolutely destroying and decimating female competitors and it’s set to the class “Real Men of Genius” template from Bud Light back in the day.

John Rich Hammers Anheuser-Busch’s Response To Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

“Team DeSantis presents real men of women’s sports. Today we recognize the men who hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, now cream of the crop in the women’s. You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium,” a voiceover states that sounds exactly like the old Bud Light ads.

Lia Thomas, MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin and other transgender women are prominently featured in the ad.

Ron DeSantis isn’t a fan of men destroying women’s sports.

This ad from Team DeSantis managed to kill two birds with one stone. In one single video, it crushed Bud Light and biological male ruining women’s sports.

The popular beer brand has been facing intense scrutiny ever since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney, and transgender athletes are still a major issue.

Riley Gaines, a former Kentucky swimmer, faced an enraged mob that turned violent while speaking at San Francisco State University.

You can’t even speak out in support of women’s rights without people attempting to harm you. Meanwhile, Yale can invite a raging anti-Semite during Passover, and it mostly goes unnoticed.

People are tired of woke garbage.

DeSantis has been crystal clear where he stands on transgender athletes. He thinks it’s absurd biological men can come in and crush women.

“It is wrong to have a swimmer compete for three years on the men’s swim team, switch to the women’s team, and then win the women’s national championship. That is a fraud. That is wrong,” DeSantis said during a recent speech at Liberty University.

That’s about as clear as it gets, and his thoughts on Bud Light also aren’t a mystery.

Ron DeSantis isn’t a fan of Bud Light or men dominating women’s sports. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean like honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it, and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just gonna keep doing it,” the popular Governor told Benny Johnson, according to Fox News.

Team DeSantis ad slams Bud Light and transgender athletes dominating women’s sports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

These issues aren’t going anywhere, and the more attention shined on them, the more fired up people get. People are simply sick and tired of all the woke nonsense.

beerbud lightFloridaLia ThomasRon DeSantis

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply