Ron DeSantis’ Team Drags Bud Light, Mocks Transgender Athletes With New Ad

Ron DeSantis’ team took aim at Bud Light and transgender athletes in women’s sports with a new ad.

The Florida Governor recently made it clear he thinks swimmer Lia Thomas competing against biological women is a complete joke and fraud, and Team DeSantis has now railed against Bud Light and transgender women dominating biological women.

The video released by Team DeSantis shows biological men absolutely destroying and decimating female competitors and it’s set to the class “Real Men of Genius” template from Bud Light back in the day.

“Team DeSantis presents real men of women’s sports. Today we recognize the men who hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, now cream of the crop in the women’s. You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium,” a voiceover states that sounds exactly like the old Bud Light ads.

Lia Thomas, MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin and other transgender women are prominently featured in the ad.

In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports.



That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY 🍻🐊 … made 100% woke-free. pic.twitter.com/UD39AQnAui — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) April 18, 2023

Ron DeSantis isn’t a fan of men destroying women’s sports.

This ad from Team DeSantis managed to kill two birds with one stone. In one single video, it crushed Bud Light and biological male ruining women’s sports.

The popular beer brand has been facing intense scrutiny ever since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney, and transgender athletes are still a major issue.

Riley Gaines, a former Kentucky swimmer, faced an enraged mob that turned violent while speaking at San Francisco State University.

San Francisco State University refused to respond to several requests for comment from OutKick about Riley Gaines being attacked.



Pure cowardice.



It's not hard to condemn people who attack a young woman exercising her free speech. https://t.co/8PwfzzVTyQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 12, 2023

You can’t even speak out in support of women’s rights without people attempting to harm you. Meanwhile, Yale can invite a raging anti-Semite during Passover, and it mostly goes unnoticed.

People are tired of woke garbage.

DeSantis has been crystal clear where he stands on transgender athletes. He thinks it’s absurd biological men can come in and crush women.

“It is wrong to have a swimmer compete for three years on the men’s swim team, switch to the women’s team, and then win the women’s national championship. That is a fraud. That is wrong,” DeSantis said during a recent speech at Liberty University.

That’s about as clear as it gets, and his thoughts on Bud Light also aren’t a mystery.

Ron DeSantis isn’t a fan of Bud Light or men dominating women’s sports. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean like honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it, and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just gonna keep doing it,” the popular Governor told Benny Johnson, according to Fox News.

Team DeSantis ad slams Bud Light and transgender athletes dominating women’s sports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

These issues aren’t going anywhere, and the more attention shined on them, the more fired up people get. People are simply sick and tired of all the woke nonsense.