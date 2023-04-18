John Rich Hammers Anheuser-Busch’s Response To Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

John Rich isn’t impressed with Anheuser-Busch attempting to do damage control.

The beer company has been attempting to stop the bleeding ever since outrage erupted following Bud Light partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, a biological male, shared an Instagram video in collaboration with Bud Light that made women seem like they’re too stupid to understand sports.

Is there a single woman reading this who doesn’t know what March Madness is? Likely not. Yet, Mulvaney’s caricature of women is so over-the-top that’s exactly what he did, and people have been outraged for weeks.

In an attempt to stop the backlash, Anheuser-Busch released a paid ad campaign promoting Budweiser with a patriotic ad. John Rich isn’t buying it.

Bud Light continues to take fire after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

John Rich pushes back against Anheuser-Busch’s reaction to Dylan Mulvaney backlash.

Well, it looks like they’ve come out with this pro-America, patriotic old school Budweiser looking ad with the Clydesdales and the red, white and blue and all that. Well, a little late for that. You know, the American public, we’re never left alone anymore. We literally can’t go anywhere without something divisive or political being thrown into our face. And I think when they went after the beer can, you know, something that people have loved for decades. You know, Bud Light, Coors Light, that’s kind of like Ford and Chevy,” the country music star told Fox News Digital.

The famous “8th of November” singer believes people have simply had enough and are sick and tired of putting up with woke nonsense.

John Rich isn’t impressed with Anheuser-Busch’s new Budweiser ad. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)

“You’ve got people that have had brand loyalty to Bud Light forever, you know, since they’ve been drinking beer. That’s what they drink. And they feel betrayed by it and they just can’t believe that now when they’re sitting down to relax and have a beer, at the end of the day, now it’s in their face again. And I think they’ve just had enough of it.

He also made it clear during his interview with Fox News Digital that while he’s not personally offended, he’s not surprised by the fallout.

“I wasn’t upset that they did it, but I thought, ‘Wow, I don’t think that’s going to turn out like they thought.’ And of course, now you look up and I think Bud, like this morning is approaching $7 billion in revenue lost already. I mean, it’s pretty incredible,” Rich further explained.

People aren’t letting up on the beer company.

Anheuser-Busch started running its paid ad campaign last Friday. It started at roughly the same time the company’s CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement on the Dylan Mulvaney debacle.

“My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation,” Whitworth told beer drinkers last week.

However, neither the statement nor the new Budweiser ad has done anything to help the company. People are still furious, the stock price has not fully recovered, billions have been lost in market cap and there’s no end in sight.

It’s a reminder that going woke never ends well. People just want to drink beer. They don’t want woke politics involved.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That’s the territory Anheuser-Busch has now found itself in.

Country music star @JohnRich says nobody is buying Bud Light at his Nashville bar @RedneckRiviera, and it might be time to pull it!



Go woke, go broke. Bud Light teamed up with a biological man making a mockery of women and is now paying the price.https://t.co/SVHX8L9N9Z — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 12, 2023

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. This situation is definitely not close to being over.