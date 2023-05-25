Ron DeSantis Joins Clay And Buck To Discuss Presidential Run, Why He’s A Better Choice Than Trump

Videos by OutKick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show to discuss his upcoming presidential run.

DeSantis made the initial announcement Wednesday in a Twitter Spaces interview with Elon Musk. With immense interest and hundreds of thousands of people tuning in, the space suffered some initial technical glitches.

READ: TWITTER CRASHES DURING DESANTIS-MUSK 2024 DISCUSSION, BUT TURNOUT PROVES PLATFORM’S INFLUENCE

Clay and Buck asked DeSantis some important questions, including why he believes he’s a better choice than former President Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden.

DeSantis explained how he’s been able to take a “50/50 state and turn it into a 60/40 state” when he won reelection. Instead of “contorting” himself to appeal to specific demographics, he stayed a “bold leader,” which developed a “groundswell of support.”

He closed with a promise to primary voters, saying that if he gets the nomination, he’s confident he can win the election and continue the work he started in Florida.

In January 2025, “My left hand will be on the bible,” DeSantis said, taking the oath as “president number 47.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a tour at North Baptist Church in Spartanburg on Wednesday April 19, 2023. (Getty Images)

DeSantis Has Big Plans For America’s Future

He also answered an important economic question from Buck Sexton on how the country can recover from the Biden economy.

DeSantis correctly identified the government’s COVID response as an underlying cause. “Fauci, the lockdowns, the fed printing all the money,” all have hurt the country’s economy substantially.

But his track record has shown that there’s huge numbers of people “coming to invest in Florida,” DeSantis explained. And their low unemployment rate compared to blue states shows fiscal competence.

Reducing runaway government spending and increasing tax relief, something he’s already done in Florida, are also key parts of his plan.

He also addressed how government has been weaponized against political enemies. That’s become an increasingly important priority for many Americans as agencies blatantly target public dissent.

READ: TWITTER FILES JOURNALIST REVEALS HE WAS LIKELY TARGETED BY IRS AFTER CRITICIZING GOVERNMENT

Tackling The Border Crisis

With regards to the border, DeSantis wants to ensure that the Biden border crisis is dealt with.

“National emergency declared on day one,” and “construction on the border wall” would be immediate priorities.

He’d also crack down on “asylum” discussions, which help incentivize border crossings. “This is the time to finally put the issue to bed,” DeSantis concluded.

Clay also asked him about his family involvement and love of baseball.

DeSantis admitted that if he’d been able to be in MLB at an early age, there’s no chance he’d be in politics. He acknowledged the media attacks on his wife, Casey DeSantis, and dismissed them as expected and based on anonymous people who don’t know the family.

“People know we’re a force to be reckoned with, we are a threat to the left’s hold on power in this country,” he said.

And that’s exactly why his competitors on the right and the left are so relentless in their attacks.

Ron DeSantis keeps on winning.