Twitter Crashes During DeSantis-Musk 2024 Discussion, But Turnout Proves Platform’s Influence

Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election. Moments after, he appeared on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk to discuss his plans.

Unfortunately, the server crashed shortly after. And audio problems plagued most users who accessed the call.

Not ideal for the biggest moment for the service under Musk’s leadership.

That said, the results were also encouraging.

At one point, over 570,000 live users had tuned into the Spaces episode. The number would have grown without the technical difficulties.

Drawing over a half-million viewers is no small accomplishment for a social media service on which, based on the latest study, only 8% of the U.S. population is “active.”

Elon Musk vowed to turn Twitter into a free speech haven, a multimedia platform where users of all viewpoints can live – and succeed.

That he’s done.

Twitter will, eventually, strengthen its servers and mitigate its technical errors. The bigger story is that influential voices that Big Tech previously rejected now turn to Twitter over larger media alternatives.

DeSantis made his presidential bid on the service. Tucker Carlson announced he would launch an upcoming program exclusively on Twitter. This week, The Daily Wire revealed it would move its industry-leading video podcasts from YouTube to Twitter.

In addition, Musk hopes to see liberal pundits also make the transition. He has already invited CNN host Don Lemon to consider hosting a podcast via Twitter.

Twitter is an alternative to Big Tech, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Facebook, television, Substack, and mass media at large.

Hence why the corporate media likened Musk to David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan, ahead of his discussion with DeSantis.

Twitter, under Musk, is a disruptor.