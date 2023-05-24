Vanity Fair Compares Elon Musk To KKK Grand Wizard For Interviewing DeSantis

Videos by OutKick

“Ron DeSantis Will Formally Announce His 2024 Bid With Elon Musk, Because Apparently David Duke Wasn’t Available.”

That is the headline Vanity Fair, a once prestigious media outlet, printed following the news DeSantis would announce his run for president to Elon Musk on Twitter.

David Duke, of course, is a former Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan. That is to whom the corporate media now likens Musk.

You might ask what facts Vanity Fair cited to declare Musk a neo-Nazi white supremacist. Unfortunately, the author did not provide any.

In fact, the piece didn’t even mention Duke. Rather, it was a cheaply-written aggregation piece that copy and pasted a news write-up from NBC.

The entire story is as follows:

Even better, the author of the story, some dud named Bess Levin, uses her Vanity Fair profile to promote her one and only social media platform: the Musk-led Twitter:

Ms. Levin is participating in a platform run by a modern-day Nazi, according to her own assessment.

The fall of Vanity Fair symbolizes the state of the corporate media: overly emotional, indifferent to the facts, and a parody of itself.

Readers would have considered the Babylon Bee lazy had it printed said headline comparing Musk to Duke.

The hate of Musk is entirely tied to him undoing the monopoly the Left held over social media.

Now, Twitter is hardly a right-wing service. But with the advent of Community Notes and the undoing of censorship, the platform is no longer rigged leftward.

Stooges like Bess Levin consider such parity a callback to the KKK. Or at least she pretends to. Perhaps it’s her dog whistle.

Let the article preview what’s to come when DeSantis makes his announcement on Twitter Wednesday. Joy Reid, Anderson Cooper, Chris Hayes, and angry white woman Taylor Lorenz will look to one-up Vanity Fair.

After Trump, Musk and DeSantis round out the top three of the media’s most hated figures. Check back to OutKick for their reactions. It ought to be good.

The enemy of the people.