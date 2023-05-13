Elon Musk Chats Up Mystery Woman During Lakers-Warriors Game

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk appeared to be enjoying himself as he chatted up a mystery woman during the Lakers/Warriors game Friday night.

Musk announced a new Twitter CEO Friday, and while many wonder what that means for the platform, the billionaire tech genius seemed to all smiles watching the Lakers eliminate the Warriors.

Specifically, he went viral after he was picked up on a broadcast camera sitting courtside talking to an unidentified woman who appeared to be decades his junior.

While the internet hasn’t yet found her identity, there’s no doubt it will eventually surface.

Elon Musk & Bill Maher at the Warriors-Lakers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/UYebJP5A0Q — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 13, 2023

What do we think Elon Musk said to this unknown woman? It definitely didn’t appear like it was just a brief hello.

What do you say when you’re worth roughly $180 billion and own three of the largest companies in the world?

“Hello. My name is Elon Musk. I’m rich, unbelievably smart and I love to meme. In fact, I live to meme and troll. Pleasure to meet you.”

Explaining Constitutional Amendments pic.twitter.com/oYkMPBe9Zi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023

I’d like to imagine that’s how Elon Musk spits game – if that’s what he was actually doing, of course. It’s always possible he didn’t know this woman at all and was just making friendly small talk while at the game.

However, let’s be honest. Elon Musk doesn’t know what it means to lose. The dude has been on a winning streak for decades.

Also, it’s worth wondering, how do billionaires even date? Generally speaking, people like to date other people they have things in common with.

Elon Musk owns SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla, and he makes more money on a 1% increase in Tesla stock price than most humans could in 50 lifetimes. He doesn’t exactly have peers.

Of course, if Leonardo DiCaprio has taught us anything, it might not really matter how much you have in common if you’re loaded and looking to have a fun time.

Stay tuned because it shouldn’t be too much longer before this woman’s identity becomes public. From there, the hunt for information will be on!