Roger Goodell Commits To NFL Playing ‘At Least’ Four Games In Germany Through 2025

The NFL will continue its’ expansion overseas as the league has committed to playing “at least” four regular season games in Germany through 2025.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement earlier Saturday at a fan forum in Munich. The news comes ahead of Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Allianz Arena. It will be the first time Germany has ever hosted an NFL game.

The NFL-Germany agreement includes Sunday’s game as well as an annual game for the next three seasons. Munich and Frankfurt will each host two games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league will play at least 4 games in Germany through 2025. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

GERMANY IS THE NFL’S BIGGEST EUROPEAN MARKET

Goodell also left open the possibility of even more games in Germany, telling fans, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

The new agreement makes sense as Germany has become the league’s top market in Europe.

“Game Pass has more subscribers, consumer products sell more in Germany than in the UK, Madden video game sells more, TV rights are comparative,” Brett Gosper, NFL Head of U.K. and Europe, told the Associated Press in an interview.

The NFL continues to push the sport outside of the United States. London, England has hosted 31 NFL games since 2007. While Toronto has had 6 and Mexico City has had 4.

There were 3 NFL games in London this season. The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While the Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Bucs-Seahawks kickoff is scheduled for 9:30am ET Sunday.