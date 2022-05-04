Seahawks And Buccaneers Scheduled For NFL’s Inaugural Game In Germany

Tom Brady’s going to be dropping bombs in Germany. The NFL announced Wednesday that Brady’s Buccaneers and the Seahawks will square off in the league’s first-ever game from Germany.

Seattle and Tampa Bay kick off what the NFL dubs the “2022 Munich Game” on Sunday, November 13th at 9:30 am EST. The early morning contest will be broadcast by NFL Network and played inside of Munich’s Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich, one of the top futbol clubs in the world.

The November tilt between the Bucs and Seahawks is just one of five international games being played throughout the league next season.

Preceding the inaugural Germany game are three October tilts, all of which will be played in London. The first is Minnesota and New Orleans on October 2nd. The following week, October 9th, the Giants and Packers and Broncos and Jaguars are both scheduled to kick off. New York and Green Bay will tussle inside of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Denver and Jacksonville do so simultaneously from Wembley Stadium. Each of the three London games start at 9:30 am EST.

Rounding out the NFL’s handful of international tilts is a November 21st primetime game between San Francisco and Arizona that will be played in front of fans in Mexico City, Mexico.

The NFL will announce their full slate of 2022 regular season games next Thursday, May 12th at 8 pm EST.

