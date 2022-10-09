Yeah, It’s Early Sunday But Aaron Rodgers Is Already On Fire In London

There was little doubt Aaron Rodgers, whose popularity in the United States depends on what region of the country he’s playing, is a big deal in the United Kingdom.

His introduction at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday morning (in the United States) was greeted with raucous cheers clearly louder than other player introductions.

The scene in London as Aaron Rodgers gets introduced last pic.twitter.com/I9vzAkdgc3 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 9, 2022

This small issue the Packers quarterback had is he didn’t immediately reward the crowd, which included a lot of Packers fans, early in the game against the New York Giants.

Rodgers opened the game completing only 1 of his first 4 passes. So a 25 percent completion percentage.

Aaron Rodgers Cooks Giants

But then he warmed up a little bit.

Rodgers completed 16 of his next 17 passes with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions, with part of that streak helping the Packers take a 17-3 lead.

Rodgers at halftime has completed 18 of 24 passes for 146 yards with a rating of 117.7.

And all this while the Giants are often deploying seven defensive backs against Rodgers.

The scoring passes went to Allen Lazard on a 4-yard toss and tight end Marcedes Lewis on a 2-yard pass. The scoring pass by Lewis was his first catch of the year, first touchdown of the year and, indeed, first touchdown catch since 2020.

Fans are getting a pretty good game in the first London game featuring two teams with a winning record.

It’s 20-10 at halftime right now. The game is being telecast on NFL Network — yeah, early morning professional football.

