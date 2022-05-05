Left Uses Mass Hysteria To Distract Us From Their Beliefs

Are you distracted yet?

The very thought of red states preventing women from aborting their unborn children whenever they want has outraged the usual suspects: progressive politicians, the media, the Twitter mob and activist celebrities.

Earlier this week, Politico published a leaked document related to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that suggests that five Supreme Court justices would rule in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. And ever since that Politico story, these people have screeched incessantly that the US judicial branch has declared a “war on women.”

But as a matter of fact, the SCOTUS document is far from an attack on the gender that, as of last month, only biologists could define. Overturning Roe won’t decimate the rights of birthing people or even force every non-binary pregnant person to birth an unwanted child. Rescinding the ruling merely gives individual states the right to make their own abortion laws. Approximately half of US states would still permit abortion procedures.

That’s hardly the attack on the female gender that talk show hosts and politicians allege. However, this message is part of a larger trend of mass hysteria meant to distract us from their true ethos.

Hysteria is a form of narrative control used by the Left, and it’s proven effective. Progressives don’t want their beliefs to be the focal point of the conversation. Rather, they want to tilt the conversation so that they can vilify the Right.

There have been more examples of this messaging feint recently. They’ve tried to spin the conversation away from how teachers discuss sexual orientation with young children by decrying discrimination against supposedly LGBTQIA+ kids. They’ve also depicted Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter to restore free speech, as an agent of disinformation.

Now, these same people are portraying a law that would give constitutional power back to the states as an assault on women’s rights. Some schmucks have even suggested that overturning Roe would be the first step toward re-establishing segregation.

President Joe Biden is following the lead of the outrage crowd like the good boy that he is, even though Justice Samuel Alito specifically wrote in the draft that the “decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right.” Alito and the concurring justices anticipated that the Left would attempt to twist the ruling and apply it to otherwise unrelated issues.

Of course, that assurance from Alito had no bearing on the Leftist messaging, and Biden proceeded to warn the country that the Supreme Court has bigger, more racist and homophobic plans in store.

“What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” Biden asked on Wednesday. “Is that, is that legit under the way that the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that’s existed.”

So according to Biden, Republicans want to separate kids by sexual orientation. The media has made similar claims about race. Maybe a few conservative states will soon put non-white straight kids in cages during recess. Who knows.

In the meantime, loyal media outfits like the HuffPost are maintaining that the draft is part of a sadistic plan to force women who become pregnant through rape or incest to bear children, inciting pro-choice protestors to take to the streets, hopefully violently.

The Left has long skewed the narrative to make it seem as though most women who have abortions are rape victims — a notion that is a myth. Rape and incest are hardly a factor in the abortion debate. USA Today reports that just 1 percent of women who obtain an abortion do so because they were raped, while less than 0.5 percent do so because of incest.

Sort of deflating for the narrative that the GOP wants to force 13-year-old girls who have been raped by their relatives to carry their babies to term.

The reality is that the vast majority of women who choose to get an abortion do so because they don’t consider themselves “ready” or financially capable of raising a child. In other words, their birth control methods may have failed, or they didn’t have time to find a condom while fumbling around in the back of a car.

TikTok star Bridget Gwyn inadvertently let the secret out this week, saying that overturning Roe would mostly derail the state of hookup culture.

“What woman would have mediocre sex with a drunk rando if he could potentially father their child?” Gwyn asked.

So you see, it’s difficult to explain why states must forever comply with a constitutionally dubious ruling from 1973. That’s why no one has told us why it’s so important that every pregnant woman everywhere must have the ability to abort at her convenience, at any stage. Pro-choice advocates would rather not say why.

Progressives just attack the opposition instead. Shifting the conversation toward saying that Republicans are obsessed with women’s body parts and sex lives is far more effective.

And when enough prominent people — from politicians to news desk anchors to angry ladies on The View — warn that the Right is coming after “freedoms” while ignoring the substance of the constitutional objection to nationwide abortion procedures, voters and protestors instinctively believe that to be true.

Therefore when you hear people repeat over and over that 54 percent of Americans support upholding Roe v. Wade, you ought to wonder whether they actually understand the landmark ruling and know what it entails. More than likely, they instead oppose degrading women, making rape victims suffer unnecessarily and segregating young children.

Because that’s the kind of hysteria that distracts us from the real story.